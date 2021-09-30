India-Australia aim to finalise trade pact by 2022-end, first list by Oct

India and Australia are looking at finalizing a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) by the end of 2022, with an aim to expand bilateral between both countries.

Both nations aim to sign an early harvest deal that will cover areas of immediate interest, by Christmas. Exchange of the first list of offers will be done by the end of October.

Commerce and industry minister said that both countries have set out 'ambitious' timelines and targets. Both negotiating teams will start working immediately.

"We have a lot of good things that can benefit Australia, and Australia also has a lot of things that can benefit India. It has goods, services, and investment opportunities," Goyal told reporters after a meeting with Australia's trade, tourism and investment minister Dan Tehan in the national capital.

In the early harvest is a precursor to a comprehensive agreement and will cover areas of mutual interest.

"It (the trade deal) will cover goods, services, investments, govt procurement, logistics, standards, rules of origin. We have decided to exchange offers by the end of October," Tehan said. There will be dedicated negotiating teams continuously interacting to quickly sign the deal, Tehan added.

With the signing of the trade deal by the end of next year, Tehan hopes trade between both nations will double.

In the past, a trade deal with Australia was put on hold as both countries were not able to reach a conclusion due to lack of consensus among various issues.

"What has been discussed in the past will always be there before us and help us speed up our negotiations. We will however bring in a fresh perspective to the talks," Goyal said, adding that the current talks will be a fine mix of the past and present issues.