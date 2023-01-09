India can tap Switzerland's innovation with FTA, says Ralf Heckner

Switzerland, known for its foreign policy neutrality, has for the first time joined the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member after joining the UN in 2002. ambassador to India, Ralf Heckner, tells Asit Ranjan Mishra in an interview that and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) grouping of Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway aim to accelerate the long-pending trade negotiations starting next month. Edited excerpts: