India's e-passport rollout to start by end of year: All you need to know

-
ALSO READ
Vehicle registration falls 16% across categories in December: FADA
Russia - Ukraine war: Brace for chip shortage, warns Moody's Analytics
Agnipath scheme: IAF starts registration process for Agniveers from today
PM Modi inaugurates 'Iconic Week' celebrations, launches Jan Samarth portal
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
-
IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will roll out chip-based e-passports by the end of this year, a news report said. The company will also set up a new command and control centre with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a new data centre that will support all the backend requirements of the project, a report by The Economic Times said.
TCS is working on a passport project with the government as earlier this year, the MEA renewed its 10-year Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) deal worth more than Rs 6,000 crore with the firm. The project is India's largest mission-critical governance programme to date, the report said.
Here's everything you need to know about e-passports:
While it might seem like a regular passport, an e-passport comes with a small electronic chip inside it, similar to a driver's license to some extent. The chip will store all information of the person printed on the passport, such as name, date of birth, address and more.
E-passports, which will have Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna embedded as an inlay in the back cover, will help officials verify a traveller's details quickly. The passport holder's information will be stored in the chip and the passport's data page.
With the issuance of e-passports, the government aims to reduce the circulation of fake passports by enhancing security and reducing duplication and data tampering.
When will government roll out E-passports?
The MEA is looking at a launch timeline for chip-based e-passports within 2022, a TCS official told The Economic Times.
The passports already in circulation will remain valid as they are. They will be replaced with e-passports as and when they are renewed.
TCS will also set up a new command and control centre with MEA to roll out new e-passports. The IT firm is also planning to refresh the existing PSKs and systems and build a new solution for issuing chip-based passports.
What other nations have chip-based passports?
More than 100 nations, like Ireland, Zimbabwe, Malawai, India's neighbours Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, have rolled out e-passports, as per the data by the International Civil Aviation Organization.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU