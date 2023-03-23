India faces basic contradiction in drafting policies for renewables sector

India is facing a basic contradiction in drafting policies for the renewables sector. On one hand, the government seeks to boost domestic equipment manufacturing to promote “Aatmanirbharta”, a theme that echoes back to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi; on the other, it has set ambitious generation targets. Over time, these contradictions may be reconciled with a helping hand from the market and a generation of new entrepreneurs. But until then, industry officials said, they are acting as speed bumps on the road to clean energy.