India has a Chief of Defence Staff: Here's what General Bipin Rawat can do

On New Year Day 2020, the army has its 28th chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, and the military its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat.

Congratulating Rawat, who he described as “an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “This institution (CDS) carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces.” Modi also acknowledged that the ministry of defence (MoD), as it earlier existed, was short of military domain experties. He tweeted: “Creation of the ...