India has surplus capacity, may allow export of masks in a week: sources

-
ALSO READ
AIIMS issues guidelines on how to reuse PPE amid falling medical stocks
Covid-19: Domestic firms diversify to ramp up availability of PPE kits
Not wearing mask could land you in jail in Delhi; mandatory in Mumbai, Pune
Uber ramps up distribution of PPE kits, starts safety awareness campaign
IIT Kanpur developing 'swadeshi' face mask amid coronavirus outbreak
-
India may allow export of certain categories of face masks soon as the country now has surplus capacity, claimed government sources. The decision is expected within the next few days as mask manufacturers have requested the government to allow them to export excess production.
"A webinar is planned with the ministry of textiles on Tuesday. We will be discussing the surplus production and the idle capacity available with manufacturers here. A decision on allowing exports is likely to be taken soon," said a senior government official. He added that the government is taking a cautious approach before allowing exports as it wants to gauge if there would be any sudden demand spike in the domestic market. "With the lockdown easing and flights resuming there can be a spike in demand for face masks in India too. We want to monitor the situation a bit and then take a call," he added.
Exports of personal protective equipment (coveralls) may be considered next as far as export restriction relaxations go.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 805 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu, India tally over 140,000
The industry too had presented its case via lobby groups. The umbrella association of medical device makers in the country, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), had written a letter to Pharma secretary P D Vaghela requesting him to intervene for opening up of exports of surgical three-layered masks and N95 respirator masks. Vaghela is also the chairman of the empowered committee of essential medical equipment.
India had banned exports of all kinds of masks in March. In mid-May, however, the director-general of foreign trade allowed the exports of non-medical category masks like those made of cotton, silk, wool, and knitted materials.
"There is some confusion among manufacturers as to who can export and who cannot. However, the export of surgical masks is still banned," said an industry source who claimed that many manufacturers are sitting on inventories of tens of thousands of masks. Sudhir Reddy, promotor of Lesure Industries said that he has created the capacity to make about 100,000 masks per day and was now waiting for the exports to re-open.
Meanwhile, the industry also cautions that the government needs to stress proper certifications for masks and other protective gear as export of any non-standard quality product can earn a bad name.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU