India has surplus capacity, may allow export of masks in a week: sources

India may allow of certain categories of face masks soon as the country now has surplus capacity, claimed government sources. The decision is expected within the next few days as mask manufacturers have requested the government to allow them to excess production.

"A webinar is planned with the ministry of textiles on Tuesday. We will be discussing the surplus production and the idle capacity available with manufacturers here. A decision on allowing exports is likely to be taken soon," said a senior government official. He added that the government is taking a cautious approach before allowing exports as it wants to gauge if there would be any sudden demand spike in the domestic market. "With the easing and flights resuming there can be a spike in demand for face masks in India too. We want to monitor the situation a bit and then take a call," he added.

Exports of personal protective equipment (coveralls) may be considered next as far as restriction relaxations go.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 805 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu, India tally over 140,000

The industry too had presented its case via lobby groups. The umbrella association of medical device makers in the country, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), had written a letter to Pharma secretary P D Vaghela requesting him to intervene for opening up of exports of surgical three-layered masks and N95 respirator masks. Vaghela is also the chairman of the empowered committee of essential medical equipment.





"These Manufacturers are stopping or slowing down production since last 15-20 days as they have unsold inventory and falling demand and falling market prices as clients in public healthcare & private healthcare are many times preferring to buy lower-cost 2 and 3 layer masks or non-standard quality without nose clip," Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of AiMeD had said in the letter.

India had banned exports of all kinds of masks in March. In mid-May, however, the director-general of foreign trade allowed the exports of non-medical category masks like those made of cotton, silk, wool, and knitted materials.

"There is some confusion among manufacturers as to who can export and who cannot. However, the export of surgical masks is still banned," said an industry source who claimed that many manufacturers are sitting on inventories of tens of thousands of masks. Sudhir Reddy, promotor of Lesure Industries said that he has created the capacity to make about 100,000 masks per day and was now waiting for the exports to re-open.

Meanwhile, the industry also cautions that the government needs to stress proper certifications for masks and other protective gear as export of any non-standard quality product can earn a bad name.

