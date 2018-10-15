India hopes to finalise partners for strategic oil reserves within a year

-
ALSO READ
Pradhan to flag off UAE carrier with 2 million barrels of crude oil today
Private investment plans in India's strategic oil reserves get Cabinet nod
Indian Oil sells naphtha from Paradip refinery for first time since May '17
The story of India's failure to drill its own oil in 9 charts
Saudi Aramco, Adnoc to join hands for petroleum retail in India
-
India hopes to forge partnerships with private players to build out its strategic petroleum reserves within the coming year, the head of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) said on Monday.
India's government approved two strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) sites with a total capacity of 6.5 million tonnes in June.
H Ahuja, the chief executive of ISPRL, said on Monday that ISPRL, a government-owned a special purpose vehicle, planned to get bids from investors for the second phase of the storage plan in six to nine months.
Ahuja was speaking on sidelines of the India Energy Forum by CERAWEEK.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU