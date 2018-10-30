India Inc foreign borrowing halves to $41.71 bn in Sept, Jio gets $500 mn

India Inc's foreign borrowing more than halved to $1.71 billion in September, data from Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The Indian firms had raised $3.48 billion by tapping resources overseas such as (ECBs) and (RDBs).

Of the $1.71 billion raised in previous month, $1.21 billion was through automatic route while $500 million came in via approval route.

However, no money was raised by issuing rupee denominated bonds overseas during September 2018, showed the RBI data on (ECBs).

In a break-up, billionaire owned raised $500 million for rupee expenditure through the approval route.

Those raising capital by automatic route included $250 million for on-lending, $200 million for on-lending, $100 million for refinancing of earlier ECB.

$75 million for modernisation, $50 million for rupee expenditure and IIFL Home Finance raised $50 million for on-lending.