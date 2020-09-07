India Inc mirrors GDP contraction in Q1: Revenues of 2,170 firms dip 24.3%

JUST IN
Business Standard

At current prices, GDP was down 20.6 per cent, doing better than India Inc

Krishna Kant & Arnab Dutta  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

It’s not often that the macroeconomy and microeconomy move together and mirror each other. Mostly the latter reacts with some lag. In the April-June quarter (Q1), however, India Inc numbers have perfectly mirrored the country’s macroeconomic headline.

The combined revenues of 2,170 listed firms was down 24.3 per cent year-on-year during Q1, mirroring 23.9 per cent contraction in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the same period. At current prices, GDP was down 20.6 per cent, doing better than India Inc. In contrast, India Inc underperformed the growth in ...

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 06:07 IST

