'India is the place to be': Modi seeks investors for infra, manufacturing

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation for urban infra projects in Bihar
Foreign investors pour $538 mn into Indian bonds in Sept, turn net buyers
Stability in politics, policies make India best for global investors: Modi
Single-window clearance expected to start in April with 20 states on board
India needs to improve contract enforcement, upgrade infra: Experts
-
Soliciting global investments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is the best place for generating long-term returns.
Addressing the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020, he said the country has one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the world.
"If you want returns with reliability, India is the place to be. If you want demand with democracy, India is the place to be. If you want stability with sustainability, India is the place to be. If you want growth with a green approach, India is the place to be," Modi said.
India offers "democracy, demography, demand as well as diversity. Such is our diversity that you get multiple markets within one market. These come with multiple pocket sizes and multiple preferences. These come with multiple weathers and multiple levels of development", he said.
The country's growth has the potential to catalyse global economic resurgence as "any achievements by India will have a multiplier impact on world's development and welfare", the Prime Minister said.
VGIR 2020 was attended by 20 top institutional investors from the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia and Singapore.
These pension and sovereign wealth funds have total assets under management of about USD 6 trillion, as per an official statement issued earlier.
The roundtable is being organised by the Ministry of Finance and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU