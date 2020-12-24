India launches drive against clandestine entry by Chinese firms

-
ALSO READ
India reviewing around 50 investment proposals from Chinese firms: Report
Walmart teams up with Microsoft on potential bid for video app TikTok
India's mobile app ban threatens China's rise as a global tech power
India's Chinese app ban seen jolting $1 billion expansion of ByteDance
Chinese apps ban: TikTok says in process of complying with govt order
-
After banning Chinese apps, India has now launched an offensive against Chinese companies trying to enter into security related sectors.
At a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, the government approved the National Security Directive on the telecommunication sector on Wednesday.
The move to create a secured national network would restrict the use of Chinese equipment by telecom operators in future 5G networks.
In another move, Chinese invested company Motor Sich was put under the scanner, after the Russian Aerospace Authority and the Russian government objected to Motor Sich being selected as L1 for overhauling engines of IAF helicopters.
Chinese investors have almost completed the acquisition of Motor Sich. In September 2020 China had filed a notice under the "China-Ukraine Investment Treaty, 1992 seeking arbitration proceedings over the illegal expropriation of its investment in Motor Sich".
Wikipedia, both in Ukrainian and English, even today describes "JSC Motor Sich, a joint stock company, Ukraine, with Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment Company Ltd. as the Parent Organisation."
In January 2018 a massive 4-G engines production Motor Sich-Skyrizon plant was inaugurated in the city of Chongqing, China.
At the 12th International Airshow in November 2018, at a joint pavilion the leadership of the two countries and companies announced the setting up of a second facility in Sichuan, to be completed by 2020.
Sources say that the issue of Chinese companies clandestinely trying to enter the Indian defence industry is being looked into very seriously due to its security implications.
The government is in the process of securing a list of "trusted suppliers" for all future deals in the telecom and defence sectors.
--IANS
san/sdr/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU