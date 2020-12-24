India launches drive against clandestine entry by Chinese firms

After banning Chinese apps, India has now launched an offensive against trying to enter into security related sectors.

At a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, the government approved the National Security Directive on the telecommunication sector on Wednesday.

The move to create a secured national network would restrict the use of Chinese equipment by telecom operators in future 5G networks.

In another move, Chinese invested company Motor Sich was put under the scanner, after the Russian Aerospace Authority and the Russian government objected to Motor Sich being selected as L1 for overhauling engines of IAF helicopters.

Chinese investors have almost completed the acquisition of Motor Sich. In September 2020 China had filed a notice under the "China-Ukraine Investment Treaty, 1992 seeking arbitration proceedings over the illegal expropriation of its investment in Motor Sich".

Wikipedia, both in Ukrainian and English, even today describes "JSC Motor Sich, a joint stock company, Ukraine, with Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment Company Ltd. as the Parent Organisation."

In January 2018 a massive 4-G engines production Motor Sich-Skyrizon plant was inaugurated in the city of Chongqing, China.

At the 12th International Airshow in November 2018, at a joint pavilion the leadership of the two countries and companies announced the setting up of a second facility in Sichuan, to be completed by 2020.

Sources say that the issue of clandestinely trying to enter the Indian defence industry is being looked into very seriously due to its security implications.

The government is in the process of securing a list of "trusted suppliers" for all future deals in the telecom and defence sectors.

--IANS

san/sdr/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)