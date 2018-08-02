India likely to delay raising tariffs on US goods: Trade ministry official

-
India is likely to delay the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on US goods, a trade ministry official said on Thursday, two days before the new tariffs came into effect.
India's trade ministry is expected to shortly issue a notification that could delay the implementation of the new tariffs by 45 days, news channel a news channel reported earlier citing sources.
The trade ministry official declined to elaborate.
New Delhi, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from the new tariffs, decided in June to raise import tax on some US products from Aug. 4.
