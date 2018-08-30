India likely to replace Britain as world's 5th largest economy next yr: FM

-
ALSO READ
India's real GDP growth expected to expand at 7.4% in 2018-19: Urjit Patel
India's GDP to hit $5 trn by FY2025 thanks to digitisation, reforms: Garg
India will overtake UK this year as the world's fifth biggest economy
Trade war's next casualty? Growth in Southeast Asia's 6 biggest economies
India can overtake UK to become 5th largest economy by 2019: Arun Jaitley
-
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said India is expected to surpass Britain next year to become world's fifth largest economy.
"This year, in terms of size, we have overtaken France. Next year we are likely to overtake Britain. Therefore, we will be the fifth largest (economy)," he said.
Other economies in the world is growing at much lesser rate, he said, adding that India has the potential to be among top three economies of the world in the next 10-20 years.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU