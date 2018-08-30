JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Pet coke import ban is likely to affect aluminium, steel industry
Business Standard

India likely to replace Britain as world's 5th largest economy next yr: FM

Arun Jaitley said India has the potential to be among top three economies of the world in the next 10-20 years

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley
FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley | Photo: Reuters

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said India is expected to surpass Britain next year to become world's fifth largest economy.

"This year, in terms of size, we have overtaken France. Next year we are likely to overtake Britain. Therefore, we will be the fifth largest (economy)," he said.

Other economies in the world is growing at much lesser rate, he said, adding that India has the potential to be among top three economies of the world in the next 10-20 years.
First Published: Thu, August 30 2018. 12:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements