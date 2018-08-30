India likely to replace Britain as world's 5th largest economy next yr: FM

Finance Minister on Thursday said India is expected to surpass next year to become world's fifth largest economy.

"This year, in terms of size, we have overtaken France. Next year we are likely to overtake Therefore, we will be the fifth largest (economy)," he said.

Other economies in the world is growing at much lesser rate, he said, adding that India has the potential to be among top three economies of the world in the next 10-20 years.