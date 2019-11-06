India may be looking at a dry spell for FTAs if RCEP falls through: Experts

With institutional reform being a slow process and industry unwilling to adjust to foreign players in the domestic market, India may be looking at a long dry spell for free-trade agreements (FTAs) if talks with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) fall through, say experts.

The government has clarified that India will remain out of the pact for now, until it gets a better offer from other nations that safeguards its national interest. This includes protection for domestic industry from import shocks, and gradual tariff reduction. But experts point out that foreign partners have pushed for tariff reduction aggressively in all current trade negotiations. On the other hand, India in all its engagements have pushed for more market access for a narrow category of products.

“The drama may lead to many experiences for the government if the domestic scenario doesn’t change drastically, as the same issues have, and will continue to creep up,” trade expert and Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Biswajit Dhar, said. Even if domestic industry is brought on board, the government has to deal with the unenviable task of deciding which exports can be leveraged to boost outbound trade with so few sectors commanding an export advantage, he added.





ALSO READ: What's the RCEP and what does India's exit mean for the trade deal?

Case in point, traditionally strong export sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery and leather continue to face sectoral challenges and low competitiveness due to competition from emerging nations like Vietnam and Bangladesh, he added.

Slow pace

Talks with major economies like the and United States, among others, on trade and investment deals are stuck on similar issues. Bilateral talks with trade partners such as China have also hit roadblocks on Beijing’s demand to open up India's lucrative consumer market.

In the first term of the Modi government, New Delhi has initiated FTA talks with only a single economy, the small nation of Georgia. Situated in the Caucasus region, the nation had a total trade of only $ 132 million in 2018-19. Even then, discussions had stalled more than 3-years after beginning.