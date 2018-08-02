India may defer imposing higher duties on US imports by 45 days

Despite multiple trade talks with Washington DC breaking down, India may again delay the imposition of higher duties on 29 key imports from the US set to go live from August 4. Senior sources suggested that the commerce department has requested the revenue department under the finance ministry to revert to its earlier order and extend the date for imposing higher import duties by 45 days.

A final decision will be taken by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, which is legally bound to bring out an official order on the issue by Friday, they added. Despite announcing a ...