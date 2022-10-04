JUST IN
Business Standard

India may not be able to completely avoid impact of global recession

Lower global commodity prices to help the economic growth

Topics
Recession | Indian Economy | Indian economic growth

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

India may not be able to completely avoid the impact of global recession, which economist Nouriel Roubini said will hit by the end of the current calendar year and last the entire 2023. However, lower commodity prices would help the economy offset the recessionary headwinds to an extent.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 08:03 IST

