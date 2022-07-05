India may not need to import urea after 2025, says Mansukh Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
India to import 47,000 tonnes of urea from the US; more likely in future
Centre seizes 35,000 bags of urea diverted from agricultural use
A first: After the success of nano urea, nano-DAP soon for farmers
Imported urea prices off December 2021 highs; remain elevated in May
Step up Covid-19 testing and genome sequencing: Mansukh Mandaviya
-
India may not need to import urea after 2025. This is because domestic production of conventional urea and nano liquid urea supplies may be sufficient to meet the country’s demand, Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.
Mandaviya said that by FY25, around 440 million bottles of 500 ml urea will be produced. This will be equivalent to around 20 million tonnes of urea. It will take care of the 9 million tonnes that India imports annually.
The country’s domestic urea production is around 26 million tonnes while demand is around 35 million tonnes. And, the gap is met through imports.
According to a ministry official, the government will save foreign exchange of about Rs 40,000 crore per annum due to a reduction in imports. One bottle of Nano urea is equivalent to one bag of urea.
Its application can effectively lead to a reduction in soil, water and air pollution, which happens due to the overuse of chemical fertilisers.
At present, the capacity of nano urea is 50 million bottles per year.
Cooperative major IFFCO has introduced innovative nano urea in the market. Commercial production had started on August 1, 2021, from its Kalol unit in Gujarat.
Seven more nano urea plants are being set up by IFFCO as well as two state-owned firms RCF and NFL. IFFCO has transferred nano urea technology to these two public sector undertakings free of cost.
Nano urea will lead to an increase in farmer income. This would be on account of reduction in input cost, higher crop yield and better prices, in view of better quality crops.
It is estimated that an average Rs 4,000 per acre increase is possible in farmer income by using nano urea.
On the overall fertiliser subsidy bill, the official said it is estimated to rise to about Rs 2.5 trillion this fiscal year from Rs 1.62 trillion in the previous year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU