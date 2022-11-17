JUST IN
India must focus on power, industry, agri to meet net-zero target by 2070

And India's progress towards net zero by 2070 will depend on how successful it is in facilitating an orderly transition to a clean economy

Topics
Climate Change | Carbon emissions | India

S Dinakar 

Statsguru: From net-zero target to forest cover, India's climate standing

Even as the latest edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference draws to a close in Egypt, India’s quest to decarbonise its economy rests on a “trishul” (trident) strategy — power, industry and agriculture are the three prongs that together accounted for 80 per cent of the country’s 3,274 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCo2e) in emissions in pre-pandemic 2019.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 18:00 IST

