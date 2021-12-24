India must nurture entrepreneurship in smaller cities: Piyush Goyal

-
India must nurture entrepreneurship in its smaller cities as start-ups grow nationwide, said Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.
Around 45 per cent Indian start-ups are from tier 2 and 3 cities and 623 districts have at least one recognised start-up. From 2018 to 2021, almost 5.9 lakh jobs were created by start-ups, out of which 1.9 lakh jobs have been created in 2021, according to government data.
Goyal was speaking at the third meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council, which was set up last January to advise the government on getting domestic and international investments and markets for such companies.
Goyal also called upon start-ups to explore areas in rural tourism such as agri-stays, hotels and homestays towards creation of additional income for farmers. “He also asked successful startups to focus on the rural economy and work on solutions such as drip irrigation, natural farming etc. to improve the lives of farmers,” according to an official statement.
There is also a need to encourage the flow of domestic capital in our start-ups, Goyal said.
