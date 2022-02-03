India must step up coal imports to avoid a repeat of last year's crisis

The year has hardly dawned but tussles over supply and transport of coal have alre­ady erupted, perhaps pointing to another volatile year of fuel supp­lies to generators from state-run Coal India (CIL), and a feeling of deja vu for generators — which are still nursing their way out of low stocks.

Clashes between generators and CIL and the Indian Railways doesn’t bode well for an economy looking to grow at over 8 per cent because coal-fired generation is the key to lubricating India’s growth for the next few years. In short, India must step up coal imports and ...