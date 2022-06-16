India needs Rs 4-trn investment for 113 GW RE projects in pipeline: Report

-
ALSO READ
NTPC plans to rope in strategic investor for its clean energy arm NREL
Commercial entities reduce electricity bills by renewable energy: Mercom
Over 200 Apple suppliers across 25 countries commit to using clean power
Indian renewable sector highly leveraged due to global opportunities: S&P
Green Hydrogen policy to support renewable energy capacity addition
-
India will need an investment of Rs 4 lakh crore for implementation of 113 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy projects in the pipeline, a report said on Thursday.
India's energy transition is gaining momentum post-COVID with strong backing from policy enablers focused on improving ease of doing business, competitiveness, and self-reliant supply chains, the joint report of EY-FICCI said.
According to the report titled 'Accelerating India's Clean Energy Transition', about 103 GW of utility-scale renewable power generation projects and 11 GW of distributed renewable power generation projects are in the pipeline in India.
"Total renewable power generation projects in the pipeline would need approximately Rs 4 lakh crore of capital investment with the potential to avoid 4,350 MT of CO2 emissions over their lifetime," it said.
The implementation of these projects will create a total of 8,96,500 fresh jobs, the report said.
Somesh Kumar, Partner and National Leader, Power and Utilities at EY India, said, "India's energy transition may leave fossil fuel industries, communities, and workers exposed to muted or declining demand for fossil fuel commodities in the long term.
Understanding and addressing the social dimensions of the energy transition is critical to ensure that fossil fuel communities are not left behind."
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU