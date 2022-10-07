India won't yield on national interest to meet FTA deadlines: Piyush Goyal

As the Diwali deadline approaches to conclude the trade talks with the UK, trade minister on Friday said government would not compromise on national interest in negotiations for (FTAs) just to meet deadlines.

“FTAs (are going) to be entered into after thorough consultation with all stakeholders, including industry, and the government will not diverge from this approach for the sake of deadlines", he said.

Goyal was speaking at the meeting held to review India’s export performance in the first six months of this financial year with key representatives from export promotion councils and industry associations.

Goyal’s comments come a day after Britain's home secretary, Suella Braverman cast doubts over the proposed FTA with India over the issue of migration and branded Indians as the largest group of people who overstay their visas in the UK.

Expressing concerns over what she feared would be an open borders migration policy in an interview with 'The Spectator' on Thursday, the senior minister seemed to indicate that she would not offer Cabinet backing to a trade deal that offers India greater visa concessions.