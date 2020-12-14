JUST IN
India November WPI up at 1.55 over jump in prices of manufactured goods

The annual wholesale price index rose in November, mainly because of an increase in prices of manufacturing items

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India’s wholesale price gauge marginally picked up in November, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday, with prices rising 1.55% from a year earlier.
The annual wholesale price index rose in November, mainly because of an increase in prices of manufacturing items in the festival season, from a year earlier, compared to 1.62% rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

First Published: Mon, December 14 2020. 12:32 IST

