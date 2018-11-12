JUST IN
India paid far more in cotton subsidies than WTO's prescribed 10%, says US

The US assessment of India's market price support for cotton said New Delhi was allowed to pay out up to 10 per cent of the value of production

Reuters  |  Geneva 

India has paid out far more in cotton subsidies than is allowed by the World Trade Organization, with actual payments "vastly in excess" of what it had officially declared, the United States said in a filing to the Geneva-based trade watchdog on Monday.

The US assessment of India's market price support for cotton said New Delhi was allowed to pay out up to 10 per cent of the value of production, but the actual figure had ranged between 53 per cent and 81 per cent since 2010.

First Published: Mon, November 12 2018. 16:46 IST

