India plans $2 bn more of exports to sanctions-hit Russia: Report

-
ALSO READ
Biden calls Putin 'war criminal', Kremlin says 'such rhetoric unacceptable'
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
What drove India's exports to record $400 billion?
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
-
India is planning to boost shipments to Russia by an additional $2 billion as the two nations work out a payment system in local currencies to continue bilateral trade amid sweeping international sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, people with the knowledge of the matter said.
To do this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is in talks with Moscow to liberalize market access for several Indian-made products, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private. This comes as the two governments work toward a proposal to settle trade in rupees and rubles and look for ways to balance the trade given that India is a net importer of Russian goods.
India is looking to export products supplied by countries who have halted shipments after U.S. and its allies imposed sanctions, they said.
On the list are pharmaceutical products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, home furnishings, rice, beverages such as tea and coffee, milk products, and bovine products.
India has come under severe criticism for lifting imports of oil to take advantage of a dip in prices after U.S., Europe, Australia and Japan piled economic sanctions onto Russia in response to its war against Ukraine. President Joe Biden met with Modi on Monday and conveyed that the U.S. stands ready to help India diversify its energy imports, which would make it less reliant on Russia.
A Commerce Ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
An analysis by the trade department shows that India can easily scale up exports to Russia in the top 20 items it needs to imports. Marine products, textiles and apparel, footwear, machinery, and electronics are some of the other items India is seeking to send to Russia.
Currently, India’s exports to Russia stand at a miniscule $3 billion compared to the over $68 billion of shipments to the U.S. It could be higher but for steep logistics cost, sanitary rules, the language barrier and lower allocations in government procurement done by Russian state-run firms. Total bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $11.8 billion in the first 11 months starting April 2021, higher than $8.1 billion recorded for the previous full-year.
India has historically attempted a neutral stance on tensions between major powers, even as it has joined groups such as the Quad security alliance with Australia, Japan and the U.S.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU