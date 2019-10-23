Govt relaxes fuel retailing norms, private firms can set up petrol pumps

Paving the way of entry of new players in the fuel marketing space, the government on Wednesday approved changes in a policy that restricted entry to Rs 2,000 crore investment or bank guarantee in the petroleum sector. With this newer players like Total, Adani, Saudi Aramco and even super markets can open outlets for selling automobile fuel without this requirement.

The entities seeking authorisation would need to have a minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore only. The authorised entities would, however, have to meet certain conditions like setting up minimum 5 per cent of the total retail outlets in the notified remote areas within five years of grant of authorisation. A mechanism has been set up to monitor this obligation.

Besides, these entities would be required to install facilities for marketing at least one new generation alternate fuel, like CNG, LNG, biofuels, electric charging, etc. at their proposed retail outlets within three years of operationalization of an outlet in addition to conventional fuels.

While Total has tied up with Adani for fuel marketing, BP and Reliance Industries Ltd have announced a new venture for marketing automobile fuel and electric charging.

An individual would be allowed to obtain dealership of more than one marketing company in case of open dealerships of PSU OMCs but at different sites.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved changes under the Review of Guidelines for Granting Authorization to market Transportation Fuels. “The existing policy for granting authorization to market transportation fuels had not undergone any change for the last 17 years since 2002. It has now been revised to bring it in line with the changing market dynamics and with a view to encourage investment from private players, including foreign players, in this sector,” said a government press release.

The entities seeking market authorisation for petrol and diesel are allowed to apply for retail and bulk authorisation separately or both. The companies have been given flexibility in setting up a joint venture or subsidiary for market authorisation.

The government expects more private players, including foreign players to invest in retail fuel marketing leading to better competition and better services for consumers.

The new entities will bring in latest technology for marketing of fuels and also encourage digital payments at the ROs.

As of May 2019, there are 6,4703 retail outlets including those of government-owned oil marketing companies and private companies.

In March, the government had set up a committee to review the 2002 guideline on grant of transport fuel marketing licence. The panel submitted its report late May.

The panel favoured ending minimum investment by companies as the condition for giving authorisation while introducing minimum net worth bar for licence-seekers. It also suggested opening up the sector to non-oil companies, imposing strict timelines for setting up petrol pumps, and penalties for not meeting targets.

The demand for petrol, diesel and jet fuel grew by 8 per cent, 3 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, during 2018-19.





Late last year, the ministry of petroleum and natural had rejected oil trader Trafigura’s plea for a fuel marketing licence. The company along with Rosneft had bought Essar Oil.