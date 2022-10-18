JUST IN
Draft Telecom Bill enhances unease of doing biz amid regulatory overlaps
Top headlines: Govt hikes MSP on wheat, mustard; Binny new BCCI President
Draft Telecom Bill: What does it say, why there is controversy over it
India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body
RBI's currency intervention ends up hurting rupee carry trade: Analysts
Centre examining proposal to raise tax on import of palm oil: Report
Centre raises wheat MSP by 5.46%; biggest hike kept for mustard, lentils
Highways authority to hold officials liable for any fatal accidents
IIT-Goa will create 2,000 employment opportunities: State minister
Jyotiraditya Scindia urges states and UTs to reduce tax on jet fuel
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Draft Telecom Bill enhances unease of doing biz amid regulatory overlaps
Business Standard

India-Russia JV hopes for $5 bn in supersonic missile exports by 2025

The joint venture, with a 50.5% Indian and 49.5% Russian partnership, fits into PM Modi's flagship make-in-India programme

Topics
India-Russia ties | Russia | supersonic interceptor missile

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Supersonic Missiles

An India-Russia joint venture that makes nuclear capable supersonic cruise missiles hopes to bag orders worth $5 billion by 2025, its chairman said on Tuesday, having signed its first export deal of $375 million this year with the Philippines.

BrahMos Aerospace is in discussions with Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam for new orders, chairman Atul D Rane told Reuters partner ANI on Tuesday.

The joint venture, with a 50.5% Indian and 49.5% Russian partnership, fits into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship make-in-India programme.

India has made Russian MiG fighter planes and Su-30 jets under licence and the two have collaborated to make BrahMos missiles in India. Russia has also traditionally been India's main arms supplier.

In April last year, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had said the two countries were discussing "additional" production of Russian military equipment in India.

India, which has not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has also emerged as Moscow's second-largest oil customer after China as Indian refiners snap up discounted Russian oil shunned by some Western buyers.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target of achieving $5 billion (in defence exports) by 2025. I hope BrahMos themselves will be able to reach the $5 billion target by 2025," Rane said.

India's defence forces currently uses the BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic missile, which can be launched from land, sea and sub-sea platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India-Russia ties

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 17:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.