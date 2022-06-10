India's Airports Authority to procure navigation aid from Russian firm

-
ALSO READ
Canada court orders seizure of Air India, AAI dues on Devas investors' plea
Deutsche Telekom seizes $12.7-mn AAI dues on Swiss court order
AAI starts collecting dues from foreign airlines directly as navigation fee
7 more military airports to increase assistance to civil airlines
Canadian court quashes seizure of AAI dues, limits action against Air India
-
A Russian firm has won the contract to supply instrument landing system—a flight navigation aid–to airports operated by Airports Authority of India (AAI).
The first landing systems will be shipped before November and payment for the purchase will be made in "national currencies," said the Russian embassy in Delhi in a press statement.
Russian companies and banks were put under Western sanctions after Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. India is buying oil from Russia, drawing criticism from Europe.
A press release from the Russian Embassy said that NPO "RTS" will manufacture 34 sets of ILS for 24 AAI-run airports.
"The contract between NPO “RTS” and AAI has become a breakthrough for Russian business in the highly competitive market of ground-based radio equipment in India. There is no doubt that the successful execution of the contract will open up new opportunities for the implementation of joint projects to modernize Indian airport infrastructure,” said Russian Denis Alipov.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU