India's Airports Authority to procure navigation aid from Russian firm

A Russian firm has won the contract to supply instrument landing system—a flight aid–to airports operated by Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The first landing systems will be shipped before November and payment for the purchase will be made in "national currencies," said the Russian embassy in Delhi in a press statement.

Russian companies and banks were put under Western sanctions after Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. India is buying oil from Russia, drawing criticism from Europe.

A press release from the Russian Embassy said that NPO "RTS" will manufacture 34 sets of ILS for 24 AAI-run airports.

"The contract between NPO “RTS” and has become a breakthrough for Russian business in the highly competitive market of ground-based radio equipment in India. There is no doubt that the successful execution of the contract will open up new opportunities for the implementation of joint projects to modernize Indian airport infrastructure,” said Russian Denis Alipov.