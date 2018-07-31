JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

GDP may moderate from 7.8% to 7.2% in second half of 2018: Nomura
Business Standard

April-June fiscal deficit of Rs 4.29 trillion at 68.75% of FY18-19 target

India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP this fiscal year

Reuters 

fiscal, FY, financial year, calendar, quarter

India reported on Tuesday a fiscal deficit of Rs 4.29 trillion ($62.57 billion) for April-June, or 68.7 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 80.8 per cent a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first quarter of 2018/19 fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 2.37 trillion, government data showed.

India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2017/18.
First Published: Tue, July 31 2018. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements