April-June fiscal deficit of Rs 4.29 trillion at 68.75% of FY18-19 target

reported on Tuesday a of Rs 4.29 trillion ($62.57 billion) for April-June, or 68.7 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 80.8 per cent a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first quarter of 2018/19 fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 2.37 trillion, government data showed.

expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 per cent of this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised target of 3.5 per cent of in 2017/18.