India's average daily electricity use in May fell 10.4% from April

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's average daily electricity use fell 10.4% in May from April, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, as states imposed lockdowns to rein in a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Electricity use in India generally peaks in May, as more people turn to air-conditioning amid sweltering temperatures at the height of the summer season and industrial activity rises.
