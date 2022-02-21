India's draft data policy unlocks govt data for all, mulls monetisation

The on Monday published a draft for public consultation that says all data for every government ministry and department will be open and shareable barring certain exceptions.

The policy document – Draft India Data Accessibility & Use Policy 2022 – prescribes that a regulatory authority called Indian Data Council (IDC) and an agency by the name of India Data Office (IDO) will oversee framing of metadata standards and enforcement, respectively.

While the India Data Council will be comprised of the India Data Office and data officers of five other government departments, the IDO will be constituted by the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY).

Moreover, stakeholders like startups, enterprises, individuals and researchers will be able to access enriched data through mechanisms for data licensing, sharing and valuation within the frameworks of data security and privacy. Also, detailed datasets that have undergone value addition could be monetised by the government.

According to the policy framework, each central ministry/department will adopt and publish its domain-specific metadata and data standards. These standards should be compliant with the interoperability framework, policy on open standards, institutional mechanism for formulation of domain-specific metadata and data standards and other relevant guidelines published on the e-gov standards portal. Data standards that cut across domains shall be finalised by IDC and once finalised adopted by all concerned government ministries and departments.