India's electricity demand rises after 5 months of decline, up 3.5% in Jan

India's electricity demand rose 3.52 per cent in January, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the first increase after five straight months of decline.

January demand for electricity rose to 105.29 billion units from 101.71 billion units a year earlier, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

India's annual electricity demand in 2019 grew at its slowest pace in six years, amid a broader economic slowdown that led to a drop in sales of everything from cars to food products and also has led to factories cutting jobs.