JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

FM hits out at Chidambaram, says nothing to learn from those who gave NPAs
Business Standard

India's electricity demand rises after 5 months of decline, up 3.5% in Jan

January demand for electricity rose to 105.29 billion units from 101.71 billion units a year earlier, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Economic slump, falling electricity demand hit power-generating units

India's electricity demand rose 3.52 per cent in January, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the first increase after five straight months of decline.

January demand for electricity rose to 105.29 billion units from 101.71 billion units a year earlier, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

India's annual electricity demand in 2019 grew at its slowest pace in six years, amid a broader economic slowdown that led to a drop in sales of everything from cars to food products and also has led to factories cutting jobs.
First Published: Tue, February 11 2020. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU