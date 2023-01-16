JUST IN
Union Minister Piyush Goyal pitches for startup database in country
Business Standard

Indian exports decline 12.22% YoY to $34.48 billion in December: Govt data

The data, released by the commerce ministry, also showed that the country's imports in December 2022 dropped to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month the previous year

Topics
India exports | India imports | Commerce ministry

BS Web Team 

Photo: Bloomberg

India's exports declined to $34.48 billion in December 2022 as against $39.27 billion in the same month the previous year, according to data released by the government on Monday. This was a drop of 12.2 per cent year-on-year.

The data, released by the commerce ministry, also showed that the country's imports in December 2022 dropped to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month the previous year.

During April-December this fiscal, the country's exports rose by 9 per cent to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 per cent to $ 551.7 billion.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 15:07 IST

