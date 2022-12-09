JUST IN
Wheat sowing up 25% so far this rabi season at 25.576 million hectares
UK-based Nithia Capital eyes 3.5 MT steelmaking capacity in India: CEO
India's Nov thermal coal imports at 10 month-low as local output soars
Union Budget: Understanding the GDP, GVA and the difference between the two
Australian investors meet UP CM Yogi to discuss opportunities in state
78% of frontline workers in Delhi NCR employed in e-commerce sector: Survey
Govt hopes to meet Rs 65,000 cr FY23 disinvestment goal via offer for sale
Govt seeks Parliament nod for net additional spending of Rs 3.25 tn
Rising gas prices constrain CNG penetration in commercial vehicles: Icra
FM to present statement on demands for grants for current fiscal in LS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
We see trade with India growing two-fold in next 5 years: Ontario minister
Business Standard

India's forex reserves rise for fourth week, hit over 3-month high

The RBI in the past has said changes in its reserves is a function of revaluation gains or losses, as well as market interventions

Topics
india forex reserve | Foreign exchange reserves

Reuters 

forex

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for a fourth week to an over three-month high of $561.16 billion in the week through Dec. 2, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The RBI in the past has said changes in its reserves is a function of revaluation gains or losses, as well as market interventions.

For the week ended Nov. 25, the country's reserves were at $550.14 billion. Overall, they have declined from $632.7 billion at the beginning of this year, as the RBI has sold a portion of the reserves to ease volatility in the currency markets.

The rupee has been volatile against the dollar over the last few trading sessions. In the week to Dec. 2, the Indian unit traded in a wide 80.9850 to 81.8350 range. The rupee hit a one-month low of 82.7600 against the dollar on Dec. 7.

The Indian rupee should be allowed to find its level and it was important to make an objective assessment of the moves on the currency, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on india forex reserve

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 17:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.