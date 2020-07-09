India's fuel demand declines 7.9% yoy in June, consumption totals 16.29 MT

India's fuel demand fell 7.9 per cent in June compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.29 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 13.5 per cent lower from a year earlier at 2.28 million tonnes.





Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 15.7 per cent to 2.08 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 13.0 per cent to 1.17 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 41.5 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged up 1.0 per cent in June.