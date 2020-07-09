JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

US noted India's concerns over new visa rule for foreign students: MEA
Business Standard

India's fuel demand declines 7.9% yoy in June, consumption totals 16.29 MT

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 15.7 per cent to 2.08 million tonnes

Topics
India's fuel demand | gasoline

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

fuel, oil
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 13.5 per cent lower from a year earlier at 2.28 million tonnes

India's fuel demand fell 7.9 per cent in June compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.29 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 13.5 per cent lower from a year earlier at 2.28 million tonnes.

ALSO READ: How fuel cost has risen despite a decline in oil prices under Modi regime

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 15.7 per cent to 2.08 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 13.0 per cent to 1.17 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 41.5 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged up 1.0 per cent in June.
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 20:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU