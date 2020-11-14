India's fuel demand posts its first yearly increase since February

India’s posted its first yearly increase since February as a spurt in diesel demand ahead of the festival season pushed consumption to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Total demand for petroleum products rose 2.5 per cent in October to reach 17.77 million tonnes compared to 17.34 million tonnes a year back, according to provisional data published by the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Diesel demand soared 7.4 per cent year-on-year to 6.5 million tonnes while petrol sales were up 4.5 per cent at 2.54 million tonnes. The growth in diesel consumption is the highest in a year. had snipped by 49 per cent in April after a nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, shut industries and took most vehicles off road.

The onset of the festive season has fuelled a rise in consumption but public transport is not back to normal levels yet as schools and educational institutions continue to remain shut in most parts of the country. Demand for naphtha, which is used as industrial fuel for generating electricity as well as producing petrochemicals, surged 15 per cent to 1.3 million tonnes in October.