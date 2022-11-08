JUST IN
India's gas reliance grows as Europe cuts down on energy consumption

India's demand for the fuel has slumped 5 per cent in the April-September period of FY23 to 31.5 billion cubic metres from a year ago, after rising 5 per cent 2021-22

Topics
Gas price | energy demand | Europe

S Dinakar  |  Amritsar 

oil, gas, offshore, drill, high, petrol, crude, biding, fields
The country’s LNG imports in the first half of the financial year fell 11 per cent from a year earlier after a surge in global gas prices, following the Russian-Ukraine conflict led to a fall in gas use

GAIL (India), a torchbearer for India’s natural gas ambitions, stumbled into the second quarter of 2022-23 (FY23), weighed down by the turmoil in the global gas markets. It was forced to slash supplies to customers after a former Gazprom unit stopped liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:31 IST

