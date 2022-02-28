India's GDP grows 5.4% in Q3, estimated to rise 8.9% in FY22

-
ALSO READ
Fitch cuts GDP growth projections to 8.7% for FY22 from 10% earlier
India's GDP may grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
India's GDP likely to grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
FY22 GDP estimate on expected lines, but there can be a downward bias
MPC cuts GDP growth projection for Q3, Q4, cites supply crisis and Covid
-
India's economy grew 5.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter, slower than previous two quarters, government data on Monday showed, amid rising risks from higher prices of crude oil and commodities after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The economy expanded 20.1% in the April-June quarter and 8.4% in July-September, mostly because of weak performances in the same quarters in 2020 when the pandemic took hold.
The National Statistical Office’s (NSO’s) second advance estimates for FY22 pegged the current fiscal year’s real gross domestic product (real GDP) growth at 8.9%, compared with 9.2% projected in the first advance estimates.
"Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 147.72 trillion, as against the First Revised Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 135.58 trillion, released on 31.01.2022," said MoSPI.
India’s Industrial output grew a mere 0.4% in December, a much slower pace than expected.
The Reserve Bank of India has been prioritising growth and held interest rates at record lows at its February meeting, despite inflation breaching the upper limit of its target range.
The reason for this downward revision is the recent upward revision in FY21 GDP contraction, to negative 6.6% from negative 7.3%.
China's economy grew by 4% in October-December 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU