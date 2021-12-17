Bloomberg poll raises India's GDP growth forecast amid fewer Covid curbs

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
GDP grows at 8.4% in Q2; India maintains status as fastest growing economy
Omicron a mere speed breaker for GDP, vaccination drive will quell impact
How India can achieve high GDP growth in the medium term
Ind-Ra revises GDP growth projection to 9.4% in FY22 and 15.3% in Q1
-
India’s economy is seen expanding a notch quicker than previously forecast in the current fiscal year ending March, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Gross domestic product will likely expand 9.4% this fiscal, according to the median estimates of the latest survey. That’s faster than 9.3% forecast last month and is mainly due to an upward revision to the third- and fourth-quarter estimates to 6% and 5.8% from 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively.
That coincides with economic activity picking up in Asia’s third-largest economy, which has shrugged off most curbs put in place to stem a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections. While there are no new strict restrictions in place to check the omicron variant, policy makers have retained an accommodative stance to support the recovery.
“The 3Q results underline India’s ability to shrug off the negative impact of the second wave in 2Q relatively quickly,” said Wouter van Eijkelenburg, an economist at Rabobank. “We continue to see an upward trend in mobility among the Indian population which we expect to translate into higher private consumption going forward. The service sector will probably be the main beneficiary as a result of lower government imposed restrictions.”
In the meantime, record high November wholesale-prices at 14.23% are estimated to ease to 13.46% in December. However, longer term FY 2022 and FY 2023 forecasts were raised to 12% and 6.5% compared to previous month’s 10.4% and 4.75%.
“Persistently high core inflation complicates the RBI’s monetary policy making at the time of nascent economic recovery,” said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Scotiabank. “While monetary policy is set to stay growth-supportive in the near term, we assess that inflationary pressures and financial stability considerations will prompt the RBI to commence a cautious monetary normalization phase by mid-2022.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU