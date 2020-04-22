India's infant immunisation drive comes to a halt over Covid-19 fear

Anshita Khanna (name changed) has a three-month-old daughter. Living in Navi Mumbai, flanked by large corporate hospitals, Khanna has not been able to take her baby to the paediatrician for her regular check-ups and important vaccinations fearing she will expose the infant to the risk of Her paediatrician's clinic too is closed, but he has assured that there would be 'catch-up' drives soon.

against deadly diseases is beyond the scope of tele-medicine. And healthcare experts now hope that countries like India do not let down their guard, lest there is an outbreak of preventable diseases like measles.

A dip-stick survey covering 30 villages in Rajasthan threw up some worrisome numbers. About 250 children missed out on their regular vaccination schedule in March alone, said Chhaya Pachauli, member of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA), a national platform that co-ordinates activities and actions on health and health care across the country. These numbers are alarming. India has around 650,000 villages according to the 2011 census. Back-of-the-envelope calculations show that an estimated 5 million children would have missed out on vaccinations in March, with the numbers swelling in April.

Chhaya explained that the accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers or community health workers under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) basically drive the campaigns in the hinterland. "These are outreach programmes and villagers seldom turn up with their kids at the PHCs to get vaccinated. Now, with ASHA workers busy with surveillance and other work during the Covid-19 outbreak, this infrastructure has collapsed," she said.

In fact, in a note on April 20, Vandana Gurnani, the additional secretary and mission director of the National Health Mission (NHM), MoHFW acknowledged that ASHA workers were undertaking additional Covid-19 work - community awareness, access to testing, guidance for non-Covid-19 essential services - and has requested states to pay monthly incentives to these workers.





Leading vaccine makers point out that all vaccines except those that are given immediately after birth (such as BCG) are impacted. Speaking to Business Standard, S Sridhar, managing director, Pfizer Ltd said, "All vaccines except those that are given immediately after birth (such as BCG) are expected to have been impacted. The Indian Academy of Pediatricians has recently issued guideline to its members on immunisation practices during Covid pandemic. IAP is organizing webinars to educate its members on this subject."

Sridhar added that the GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance is a public–private global health partnership committed to increasing access to immunisation, website mentions that immediate delays to vaccination campaigns and routine introductions (due disruptions caused by COVID 19 pandemic) will mean at least 13.5 million people in 13 of the world’s least-developed countries will be at the risk of not being protected against diseases like measles, polio and human papillomavirus (HPV), with millions more likely to follow.

Others like Adar Poonawallah of Serum Institute said that currently because of logistical issues, vaccine demand has been hit as most countries are unable to procure it. "In some countries, it is due to the shortage of healthcare workers and in some, the customs and cargos are not available. Other modes of transports like airlines have been impacted as well and most of all the mothers are not willing to bring their children because they are feared of getting COVID-19." It is estimated that about 65 per cent of the world's children get at least one Serum Institute vaccine in their lifetime.

Poonawallah warned that this is a huge health risk as there are far worse diseases than COVID19. "All other vaccines should be taken, especially for the children between the age of 0-2. All these vaccines are given, so that children are protected against deadlier diseases like Pneumonia, measles, rotavirus, etc. We are now going to be at risk unless we start all the immunisation programmes, and encourage the mothers to bring their children to the clinics which is not happening at the moment."



Public health experts felt that a protocol needs to be in place for re-starting such drives. K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) said that a definite protocol needs to be put in place covering all parameters on how clinics in urban areas and PHCs in rural areas can restart the vaccination drives.

Some states are gearing up their public health centers (PHCs) to have weekly vaccination camps now, but mostly vaccinations are in the lurch. JD Desai, mission director of NHM in Gujarat said that around 1400 rural PHCs were now holding camps every week while around 10,000 sub-centers across the state were doing camps and refresher training programmes every day. He added that this was according to guidelines from the Central government.

Pachauli said that they have written to the Rajasthan government and would write letter to the CM now to start a door-to-door vaccination in the state. "If work on the MGNREGA can begin, why cannot the immunisation drives?" Pachauli asks.





However, the Centre has kept mostly mum on the topic. Government sources, however, indicated that soon there would be an advisory on how best and how soon to launch 'catch-up' immunisation drives across the country.

Meanwhile, adult vaccinations, a much neglected area, has now come under limelight. Sridhar explained, "The prevalence of immunization amongst adults in India is very low. Most adults, including elderly, today are unaware that there are vaccines for a number of respiratory diseases such as pneumococcal disease—one of the most significant causes of illness among the elderly – and the flu. A number of hospitals are now starting up their adult immunization programs and adult immunization centers, and this should help improve awareness and immunization levels."

The UNICEF has recently said as COVID-19 continues to spread globally, over 117 million children in 37 countries may miss out on receiving life-saving measles vaccine. Measles immunization campaigns in 24 countries have already been delayed; more will be postponed.