Centre aims at almost doubling seafood exports to $14 billion by 2025
Business Standard

India's January exports fall by 6.58% to $32.91 bn, imports down 3.63%

Trade deficit in January stood at $17.75 billion

Press Trust of India 

Exports, global exports, supply chain
Photo: Bloomberg

India's exports in January dipped by 6.58 per cent to USD 32.91 billion, as against USD 35.23 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Trade deficit in January stood at USD 17.75 billion.

Imports in January also declined by 3.63 per cent to USD 50.66 billion, as against USD 52.57 billion in the same month last year.

During April-January this fiscal, however, the country's merchandise exports rose by 8.51 per cent to USD 369.25 billion.

Imports during the period increased by 21.89 per cent to USD 602.20 billion.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:51 IST

