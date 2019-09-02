July infrastructure output up 2.1% year-on-year: Govt data

JUST IN
Business Standard

During April-July, output rose 3% from the year-ago period, according to the data

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India's infrastructure output grew 2.1% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

During April-July, output rose 3% from the year-ago period, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India's industrial output.
