July infrastructure output up 2.1% year-on-year: Govt data

-
ALSO READ
Russia's dirty crude oil clogs Europe's refineries; worsens fragile market
When 30 mn barrels of Russian oil became a logistical nightmare for Europe
Brent's average price will be close to $70 a barrel in 2019: Paul Hickin
Watch crude oil for clues on rupee course
MCX crude oil options register record turnover of Rs 716 crore
-
India's infrastructure output grew 2.1% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
During April-July, output rose 3% from the year-ago period, according to the data.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India's industrial output.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU