JUST IN
India's debt ratio projected to be 84% of its GDP by end of 2022: IMF
Top headlines: India's CPI inflation rises to 7.4%; Wipro Q2 net falls 9%
Black swans in global markets puncture India's long-term LNG story
Retail inflation accelerates to 7.41% in Sept; IIP contracts 0.8% in Aug
India's CPI inflation at 5-mth high of 7.4% in Sep; Aug IIP contracts 0.8%
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao includes skilling girls on conventional livelihood
Rural demand in India to rebound due to multiple factors: Morgan Stanley
Indian economy may grow at 6-7% in FY23 amid 'big' demand: PHDCCI
Govt to give Rs 22,000-cr one-time grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses
Govt may extend deadline for Cert-In cyber rules by 3 months to help MSMEs
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
1 year of PM GatiShakti: National masterplan gives boost to infra projects
Business Standard

India macro indicators may return to FY20 level by FY27, says IMF

Although China's debt to GDP ratio is projected to remain at 76.9 in 2022, it is projected to overtake India's ratio in 2024 at 89.8 and continue to increase further to 102.8 in 2027

Topics
IMF | International Monetary Fund | GDP

Shiva Rajora 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India’s combined fiscal deficit (Centre + states) is likely to return to the pre-pandemic level (FY20) of 7.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) only by FY27, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In its fiscal monitor report by the multilateral lending agency released on Wednesday, the combined fiscal deficit is expected to improve only a tad to 9.9 per cent of GDP in FY23 from 10 per cent in FY22.

IMF also projected India’s combined debt-to-GDP ratio to remain significantly higher than the pre-pandemic level of 75.1 per cent in the coming years and come down slightly to 83.4 per cent in FY23 from 84.2 per cent in FY22.

Although China's debt to GDP ratio is projected to remain at 76.9 in 2022, it is projected to overtake India's ratio in 2024 at 89.8 and continue to increase further to 102.8 in 2027.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IMF

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 19:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.