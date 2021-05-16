India's Oil demand shrinks further as coronavirus crisis persists

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT at Rs 2,481 crore, up 85% YoY on higher revenue
Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Brisbane weather forecast here
Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases, to buy 36% less in May
India vs Australia 2nd Test: Melbourne weather forecast, MCG pitch report
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Check Sydney weather forecast, SCG pitch report here
-
India’s oil demand worsened in the first half of May as large parts of the nation remained under local lockdowns to battle the world’s worst outbreak of Covid-19.
Sales of road transport fuels during May 1-15 dropped by a fifth from the previous month and about 28 per cent from the same period in 2019, according to people familiar with preliminary data from the country’s three biggest retailers.
Average daily sales of gasoline -- used in cars and motorcycles -- fell to about 53,300 tons, the lowest in a year. Sale of diesel -- the country’s most-used fuel and a proxy for economic health -- dropped to a seven-month low of 147,300 tons a day during May 1-15.
The plunge in consumption at the world’s third-biggest crude consumer will weigh on sentiment on oil prices and damp expectations for a strong global demand rebound in the summer. The International Energy Agency has lowered its 2021 global oil demand forecast from the impact of the raging virus outbreak in India, while OPEC and its allies are already taking a cautious view.
India has become the current global epicenter of the pandemic and the virus is spreading rapidly from urban centers to rural areas, where about 70 per cent of country’s 1.3 billion population live.
More than 300,000 daily infections are reported since April 22, straining the health system and overwhelming crematoriums and hospitals, and forcing bulk of Indian states to stay in lockdown.
The strict stay-at-home orders are constraining the movement of people, lowering fuel sales and curbing crude processing by refineries to manage its rapidly-growing stockpiles.
Spokespeople for Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp., declined to comment. The three retailers account for more than 90 per cent of the nation’s fuel sales.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU