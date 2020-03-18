India's regulators and their magnificent obsession with floor prices

The Supreme Court has stuck to its stand on Wednesday that all pending adjusted gross revenues of the telecom service providers have to be recovered at one go. The combined dues of Vodafone Idea, Airtel and erstwhile Tata Teleservices are about Rs 1.19 trillion.

Non-oil companies, including Gail and Oil India, need to pay about Rs 1.83 trillion. Can the telecom department (DoT) offer these companies any financial space to mitigate the impact? One of these is for the government to lower its future license fees or spectrum base prices, both eminently possible. Instead, it wishes to ...