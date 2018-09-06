JUST IN
India's retail market likely to touch Rs 80 trillion in 2020, says report

As investments flow in and the goods and services tax in place, the share of organised retail is expected to increase to 20 per cent by 2020

Arnab Dutta 

Buoyed by consumerism, rising income levels and foreign direct investments in consumer-facing sectors, India’s retail market may touch Rs 80 trillion in 2020 from close to Rs 50 trillion now.

A joint report from Deloitte and Retailers’ Association of India shows the retail sector is emerging as one of the largest sectors in the economy.

As investments flow in and the goods and services tax in place, the share of organised retail is expected to increase to 20 per cent by 2020 from less than 10 per cent now.

E-commerce is creating the biggest revolution in the retail industry, with marketers now able to reach hinterlands of the country.

And the trend will continue in the years to come. With e-commerce booming in India in recent years, this opens up a significant investment opportunity for foreign retailers.

First Published: Thu, September 06 2018. 23:24 IST

