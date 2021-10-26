India's rural economy shows uneven growth as Covid-19 spread eases

India’s rural economy, which is known for its resilience to withstand economic shocks, is showing signs of uneven growth. On the one hand, investment in the rural sector seems to have taken off at a time when the pandemic seems to be relenting.

Sales of heavy vehicles that help in farming and marketing have jumped more than 30 per cent, while those of construction equipment by more than 60 per cent since the beginning of 2019. On the other hand, rural consumer demand has stagnated. Rural sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) grew below 5 per cent in August and September. ...