India's tablet market posts 14.7% YoY growth after 4 years of decline: IDC

The India tablet market recorded 14.7 per cent year-on-year growth with shipments totaling 2.8 million units in CY2020. It was a year of growth after declining for four consecutive years, mainly aided by the increased utility of tablets to support e-learning demand, said International Data Corporation (IDC) as part of its Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, February 2021 release.
Consumer shipments reported an exceptional 59.8 per cent growth over 2019. However, commercial shipments declined by 14.3 per cent YoY as few government projects were postponed to 2021.
IDC said that the demand remains centralised to the budget segment with $100-$200 contributing to more than half of total tablet shipments in India. The market above $300 also witnessed an impressive growth of 72.3 per cent YoY, supported by strong shipments of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and iPad 10.2.
Lenovo maintained its lead in the Indian tablet market as it observed a 6.6 per cent growth in its shipments over 2019. Lenovo also reported its biggest consumer year with 153 per cent YoY growth in 2020. However, it witnessed a 15.1 per cent decline in its commercial segment.
Samsung is the top gainer this year, their strong control on component supplies helped them to gain a 13-percentage point jump in their market share. Also, it managed to remain at the top spot in the consumer segment with shipments growing 157 per cent over 2019.
Apple replaced iBall for the third position as it witnessed a 13 per cent YoY growth in its shipments. Apple struggled with stock availability throughout the year. However, with their new launches, it was able to gain the crucial segment share in the second half of the year.
