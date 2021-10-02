India's trade deficit surges 675% on high imports; exports up 21%

India’s jumped 21.35 per cent to $33.44 billion in September on a year-on-year basis, mainly due to better performance by key sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products, according to preliminary data released by the government on Friday.

In September, stood at $56.38 billion, an increase of 84.75 per cent compared to the year-ago period. The same was at more than $30.52 billion in the same period a year ago. It is also up 49.58 per cent over September 2019 when it had totalled $37.69 billion.

The trade deficit in September was at $22.94 billion as jumped nearly 750 per cent to $5.11 billion.

As per the preliminary data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the trade deficit, which is the gap between imports and exports, works out to be $78.81 billion during April-September period.

“India’s in September 2021 was $33.44 billion, an increase of 21.35 per cent over $27.56 billion in September 2020 and an increase of 28.51 per cent over $26.02 billion in September 2019,” it said.

Exports of engineering goods stood at $9.42 billion, up 36.7 per cent over September 2020. The outward shipments of petroleum is estimated at $4.91 billion in September 2021, an increase of 39.32 per cent over the year-ago month.

Outward shipments of ‘gems and jewellery’ were 19.71 per cent higher at $3.23 billon. However, exports of ‘drugs and pharmaceuticals’ registered a decline of 8.47 per cent.

The imports of ‘petroleum, crude and products’ soared nearly 200 per cent to $17.436 billion in September on an annual basis.

The data also showed that imports of ‘coal, coke and briquettes’ were up 82.89 per cent at $2.18 billion in September 2021 over the same month last year.

The ministry said value of non-petroleum exports in September was $28.53 billion, a growth of 18.72 per cent over the year-ago period and 26.32 per cent higher compared to September 2019.

Value of non-petroleum imports was at $38.95 billion in September, an increase of 57.73 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, and 36.14 per cent over September 2019.

According to the data, value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September was at $25.29 billion, registering a growth of 18.59 per cent year-on-year.

The exports in the first half of the fiscal (April-September 2021) stood at $197.11 billion. This is an increase of 56.92 per cent over $125.61 billion in the year-ago period and 23.84 per cent compared to April-September 2019.

