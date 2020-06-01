India's unemployment rate in May rises to 23.48%, show CMIE data

-
India's unemployment rate in May rose to 23.48 per cent, marginally lower from 23.52 per cent in April, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Monday, reflecting the impact of coronavirus pandemic, the Reuters reported.
India has reported 190,535 coronavirus cases, with 5,394 deaths.
India's infrastructure output, contributing nearly 40 per cent in industrial production, contracted 38.1 per cent in April from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Friday.
